Certified Force Multipliers: Hospital Corpsmen at the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Become the Highest Trained Enlisted Mosquito Specialists in the U.S. Navy

Courtesy Photo | Medical Entomologist Lt. Thomas McGlynn, Hospital Corpsman Second Class Fleet Marine...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Medical Entomologist Lt. Thomas McGlynn, Hospital Corpsman Second Class Fleet Marine Force (FMF) Mauro Ortiz, and Hospital Corpsman Stephanie Casarrubias conducts mosquito collections in the field during the intensive, two-week Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory (FMEL) Advanced Mosquito Identification and Certification Course, March 19, 2024, in Vero Beach, FL. Following the course, each became a Certified Mosquito Identification Specialist making Ortiz and Casarrubias the only two enlisted personnel within the Navy to hold this certification. Effective mosquito surveillance plays a vital role in integrated pest management, bolstering Sailor and Marine readiness in harsh environments. Identifying various mosquito species is essential for preventing disease transmission and enhancing Navy disease prevention efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jacob Underwood) see less | View Image Page

Members of the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE) completed the Advanced Mosquito Identification and Certification Course, March 22, conducted by the Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory (FMEL) in Vero Beach, FL.



This intensive two-week training equips attendees with specialized skills for identifying North American mosquito species at the species level, as well as technical proficiency in analyzing field-collected specimens.



Hospital Corpsman Second Class Fleet Marine Force (FMF) Mauro Ortiz, a Preventive Medicine Technician with NECE, shared his experience, stating, "Attending this course was an enlightening journey that deepened my understanding of entomology. Through rigorous training and hands-on experience, I gained invaluable skills that directly contribute to my role at NECE, elevating my ability to accurately identify and manage mosquito populations."



Effective mosquito surveillance plays a vital role in integrated pest management, bolstering Sailor and Marine readiness in harsh environments. Identifying various mosquito species is essential for preventing disease transmission and enhancing Navy disease prevention efforts.



While the course served to enhance attendees’ skills and knowledge, it provides expertise that will expand NECE’s ability to train future Navy Entomologists, Preventive Medicine Technicians, and more--a vital part of their mission.



The course attracts a diverse cohort of students from around the globe, including military personnel and mosquito control district professionals. Structured into week-long segments covering adult and larval mosquito morphology, the course features written and lab-based practical exams, challenging participants to identify "unknown" specimens.



Along with Ortiz and other attendees, NECE Preventive Medicine Technician Hospital Corpsman Stephanie Casarrubias, and Medical Entomologist, Lt. Thomas McGlynn also attended the course, and each became a Certified Mosquito Identification Specialist.



Notably, Ortiz and Casarrubias are currently the only two enlisted personnel within the Navy to hold this certification, elevating them to leaders in their field. This newfound knowledge will allow them to enrich NECE's capabilities and underscore their commitment to excellence in mosquito control and management for the military.



“This certification course not only broadened my expertise but also opened doors to new opportunities within the field, positioning me as a proficient resource in mosquito control and management,” said Ortiz.