Certified Force Multipliers: Hospital Corpsmen at the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Become the Highest Trained Enlisted Mosquito Specialists in the U.S. Navy

Medical Entomologist Lt. Thomas McGlynn, Hospital Corpsman Second Class Fleet Marine Force (FMF) Mauro Ortiz, and Hospital Corpsman Stephanie Casarrubias conducts mosquito collections in the field during the intensive, two-week Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory (FMEL) Advanced Mosquito Identification and Certification Course, March 19, 2024, in Vero Beach, FL. Following the course, each became a Certified Mosquito Identification Specialist making Ortiz and Casarrubias the only two enlisted personnel within the Navy to hold this certification. Effective mosquito surveillance plays a vital role in integrated pest management, bolstering Sailor and Marine readiness in harsh environments. Identifying various mosquito species is essential for preventing disease transmission and enhancing Navy disease prevention efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jacob Underwood)

