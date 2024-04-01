Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Certified Force Multipliers: Hospital Corpsmen at the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Become the Highest Trained Enlisted Mosquito Specialists in the U.S. Navy

    VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    Medical Entomologist Lt. Thomas McGlynn, Hospital Corpsman Second Class Fleet Marine Force (FMF) Mauro Ortiz, and Hospital Corpsman Stephanie Casarrubias conducts mosquito collections in the field during the intensive, two-week Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory (FMEL) Advanced Mosquito Identification and Certification Course, March 19, 2024, in Vero Beach, FL. Following the course, each became a Certified Mosquito Identification Specialist making Ortiz and Casarrubias the only two enlisted personnel within the Navy to hold this certification. Effective mosquito surveillance plays a vital role in integrated pest management, bolstering Sailor and Marine readiness in harsh environments. Identifying various mosquito species is essential for preventing disease transmission and enhancing Navy disease prevention efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jacob Underwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 09:28
    Photo ID: 8326919
    VIRIN: 240319-O-NJ594-8735
    Resolution: 620x465
    Size: 158.78 KB
    Location: VERO BEACH, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Certified Force Multipliers: Hospital Corpsmen at the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Become the Highest Trained Enlisted Mosquito Specialists in the U.S. Navy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

