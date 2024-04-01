Norwegian State Secretary Visits II Marine Expeditionary Force

Photo By Cpl. Zachariah Ferraro | Anne Marie Aanerud, left, State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Norway shakes...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Zachariah Ferraro | Anne Marie Aanerud, left, State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Norway shakes hands with U.S. Marine Corps Maj. J.D. Walker II, a San Diego, California native and a battery commander with 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, during a static High Mobility Artillery Rocket System demonstration on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 5, 2024. The Norwegian Ministry of Defence staff visit to II MEF demonstrates our strong and long-standing alliance built upon mutual trust and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachariah Ferraro) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — In a demonstration of trans-Atlantic military cooperation, Norwegian State Secretary for the Minister of Defense, Anne Marie Aanerud, visited II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) headquarters at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, on April 5, 2024.



Secretary Aanerud's visit aimed to bolster ties between Norway and II MEF and reinforce the enduring relationship between II MEF and the Norwegian Armed Forces, highlighting those of special interest to Norway. During her visit, Secretary Aanerud engaged with senior leaders from II MEF, gaining insight into the force's operational capabilities and ongoing missions.



The Norwegian delegation observed static displays, interacted with Marines, and engaged in discussions on topics ranging from interoperability to strategic cooperation in future operations, activities and investments.



Norway and the United States share a long-standing alliance, spanning over seven decades, rooted in mutual respect and a commitment to one another. Visits such as these serve to enhance our understanding of how to integrate and learn from our unique military capabilities and best practices.



The visit comes following the conclusion of the Norwegian-led Exercise Nordic Response 24, formerly known as Exercise Cold Response, part of a regularly occurring series of exercises in northern Europe in which the U.S. Marine Corps exercises the capability to deploy and train large numbers of Marines and sailors in support of European NATO Allies and partners. During the exercise, II MEF Marines and sailors worked side-by-side with Norwegian allies across warfighting functions, with integrated logistical, medical and ground combat elements.



As Secretary Aanerud concluded her visit to Camp Lejeune, both parties expressed optimism about the future of bilateral military cooperation and reiterated their commitment to a strong and longstanding alliance built upon mutual trust and interoperability.