Steel Legacy: World Trade Center Beam Finds New Home at Fort Detrick

Courtesy Photo | Steel from 9/11 World Trade Center is loaded onto a truck for transport to Fort Detrick, MD April 5, 2024.

Flanked by a formation of saluting U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilian Federal Firefighters and Fire Department City of New York Firefighters, a 2500 lbs. piece of 9/11 World Trade Center steel was transferred from New York City to the Fort Detrick Installation on April 5, 2024.

Early Friday morning, led by the Garrison Command Team of Col. Ned Marsh and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Dills, members of the United States Army Garrison Fort Detrick traveled to the FDNY Training Academy “The Rock” on Randall’s Island, New York City. They toured the Academy with FDNY Chief of Training Thomas Currao, viewing the extensive city reproduction and learning about FDNY basic and advanced skills training.

After the tour, the joint contingent assembled to conduct the dignified transfer. Together they loaded the steel and concrete for transport to Maryland. “This steel honors our Nation. Fort Detrick is privileged to have the responsibility of memorializing it,” said Marsh.

Col. Marsh thanked NYC Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh for her support in the transfer process. He also extended gratitude to all the members of the FDNY past and present for their dedicated service. Fort Detrick plans to dedicate the steel on September 11, 2024. The Installation will display the memorial in the auditorium atrium of the Soldier Center. There, all members of the Installation community will be able to experience it.

Throughout the entire transfer process, USAG worked with retired FDNY Firefighter Carl Sheetz, the department’s WTC Steel Custodian. “It is important that the steel be where people can touch it; the physical connection provides a deep emotional connection to 9/11,” said Sheetz.

Upon completion of the dignified transfer, Garrison members traveled with the Steel to the WTC site in lower Manhattan. There, they briefly returned the steel to where it once stood as part of the Twin Towers. Members toured the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, then traveled to the midtown firehouse of Engine 3 / Tower Ladder 12 / Battalion 7.

The teams shared a meal, conducted joint fire training, and spent time in comradeship based on service. “While different in many ways, the FDNY and the USAG Fort Detrick are similar also. We support our communities in times of need, and we strive to enable success,” said Marsh. “We have a pride in service that we respect in each other; remembering the sacrifices made on and after 9/11 is fundamental to the organizational cultures of the U.S. Army and the FDNY.”

By evening, USAG members were back at Ft. Detrick with the WTC steel, tired and proud of the mission accomplished.