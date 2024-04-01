Maj. Gen. Reginald Neal honored by Guam Governor

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Reginald Neal, center, deputy commanding general for the U.S. Army Pacific...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Reginald Neal, center, deputy commanding general for the U.S. Army Pacific for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, is presented with the Ancient Order of the Chamorri by Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and Brig. Gen. Mike Cruz, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, Hagåtña, March 28, 2024. The highest civilian honor that can be bestowed on a non-native resident of Guam, the Order of the Chamorri was awarded for Neal’s advocacy for the people of Guam, support for the Reserve Components and Veterans, and presence during the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar. (Courtesy of the Office of Governor) see less | View Image Page

HAGATNA, Guam (March 28, 2024) – Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero awarded Maj. Gen. Reginald Neal, deputy commanding general U.S. Army Pacific, with the Ancient Order of the Chamorri - the highest civilian honor that can be bestowed on a non-native resident of Guam.



Serving over three years as the deputy commanding general for mobilization and reserve affairs, Neal advocated for the people of Guam by balancing a growing military presence with concerns from the community. He championed additional resources for the Guam National Guard, promoted expansion of veteran services in the Marianas and Palau, and came to Guam to assist with response and recovery two days after Typhoon Mawar’s landfall in 2023.



“I’ve been in the National Guard for almost 37 years, and I’ve been involved in multiple natural disasters. It’s one thing to mobilize in response to a disaster, but it’s quite another thing when everyone involved in the recovery are also victims of that disaster,” said Neal. “This is a true testament to the spirit of selfless service in the people of Guam and the Guam Guard and Reserve.”



During the award ceremony at the Governor’s Office, Brig. Gen. Mike Cruz, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, noted that Neal’s frequent visits to Guam were unprecedented among military officials. Cruz expressed his appreciation that Neal didn’t just see Guam as a strategic location, but as home to American Citizens with a 4,000-year cultural legacy.



After visiting the various WWII massacre sites and liberation battlegrounds during his visits to Guam, Neal said he gained a deeper appreciation for what living on Guam means.



“At the very beginning of my assignment I quickly realized the strategic importance of Guam, but also gained an appreciation for the sacrifices that were made, and continue to be made, by its citizens for our country,” said Neal. “Over that past three and a half years, I have gained much respect and admiration for the people of Guam and the rich culture of the CHamorro (sic) people, and the deep diversity of Guam and its mixture of indigenous CHamorros, Filipinos, Spanish and others from across Micronesia.”



After the ceremony, Neal shared his thoughts on receiving the prestigious award.



“It is not lost on me the rarity of being selected for this very prestigious award. I was deeply emotional after receiving it, knowing that Gov. Leon Guerrero and Brig. Gen. Mike Cruz thought enough of my work. I will be an ambassador and advocate for Guam at every opportunity in the future, and I will always hold the people of Guam in the highest regard. I consider Guåhan my second home, and I look forward to returning,” said Neal.