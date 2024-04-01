Maj. Gen. Reginald Neal honored by Guam Governor

Maj. Gen. Reginald Neal, center, deputy commanding general for the U.S. Army Pacific for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, is presented with the Ancient Order of the Chamorri by Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and Brig. Gen. Mike Cruz, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, Hagåtña, March 28, 2024. The highest civilian honor that can be bestowed on a non-native resident of Guam, the Order of the Chamorri was awarded for Neal’s advocacy for the people of Guam, support for the Reserve Components and Veterans, and presence during the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar. (Courtesy of the Office of Governor)

