Chief Master Sgt. Harrell retires from the 188th Wing after 41 years of service

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, FORT SMITH ARK. – Chief Master Sgt. Nathan E. Harrell, the 288th Operations Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, retired in a formal ceremony here on April 7, 2024.



Harrell served in the Marine Corps and in the Air National Guard for 41 years. He joined the Marines in 1982 and came to Ebbing the fall of 1985.



The ceremony was presided over by Lt. Col. Lionel Riley, the 288th Operations Support Squadron commander.



“I’d like to thank Chief Harrell for his mentorship and advice,” Riley stated. “Thank you for checking in on our Airmen and everything you have done for the squadron, the unit and your country.”



Harrell came to Ebbing Air National Guard Base in September 1985 as an aircraft mechanic, then transitioned to a crew chief in April 2008. He maintained the F-4, F-16, and A-10 aircraft.



He cross-trained as an intel imagery analyst into the newly formed 153rd Intelligence Squadron and became the training chief in 2014. In 2017, he joined the 288th Operations Squadron, qualifying as a full-motion video analyst. In 2019, he was selected to become the senior enlisted leader.



“The 188th Wing has been good to me,” said Harrell. “I really owe a lot to the Guard and there is a reason people stay here and come back.”



In retirement, Harrell has accepted a Title 5 position, and he also plans to spend more time fishing and playing golf.

