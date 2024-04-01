Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sgt. Nathan E. Harrell retires from the 188th Wing after 41 years of service

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Miles Chrisman 

    188th Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Harrell receives a certificate to commemorate his service to the Arkansas Air National Guard and the Untied States. The certificate shows that an Arkansas and United States flags were flown over the Arkansas state capitol building in honor of Chief Harrell. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by A1C Miles Chrisman)

    Chief Master Sgt. Harrell retires from the 188th Wing after 41 years of service

