Chief Master Sgt. Harrell receives a certificate to commemorate his service to the Arkansas Air National Guard and the Untied States. The certificate shows that an Arkansas and United States flags were flown over the Arkansas state capitol building in honor of Chief Harrell. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by A1C Miles Chrisman)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2024 17:29
|Photo ID:
|8326032
|VIRIN:
|240407-Z-ML838-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12 MB
|Location:
|FORT SMITH, AR, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sgt. Nathan E. Harrell retires from the 188th Wing after 41 years of service, by A1C Miles Chrisman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chief Master Sgt. Harrell retires from the 188th Wing after 41 years of service
