Special Operations Forces (SOF) SMEE: U.S. and Canadian Special Forces Forge Partnerships in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Members of the District of Columbia Army National Guard joined forces with elite units from the U.S. and Canada for a Special Operations Forces (SOF) Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) in Kingston, Jamaica, Feb. 16-22, 2024. The collaboration with SOF counterparts from the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, and Trinidad and Tobago, marked a significant milestone in international military cooperation amid the backdrop of Tropical Dagger. The latter is an annual event orchestrated by Canada in partnership with the Jamaica Defense Force (JDF), specifically focusing on the Jamaican SOF element known as "SPEAR."



From the outset, the D.C. National Guard's Lt. Col. Tyson Mele, Maj. Bill Seskey, Capt. Michael Humphrise, and Sgt. 1st Class Jurgen Soekhoe, wasted no time in making their mark, providing instruction on U.S. troop leading procedures (TLP) and operations orders (OPORDS). Their expertise was met with enthusiasm by their international counterparts, as it became evident that despite geographical and organizational differences, they shared a common framework of tactical techniques and procedures (TTPs), albeit with minor variations.



The success of the exchange extended beyond the classroom. It was the camaraderie forged during field exercises and shared experiences that truly cemented the bonds between the participating units. As the Soldiers trained side by side, overcoming challenges and exchanging insights, a sense of mutual respect and admiration flourished.



Central to the success of the exchange was the warm hospitality and professionalism of the Jamaican hosts. Their graciousness extended not only to the training grounds but also to cultural immersion, allowing the visiting Soldiers to partake in local customs and traditions. These interactions not only enriched the experience but also fostered a deeper understanding and appreciation of each other's backgrounds.



Looking ahead, there is a palpable eagerness among the participants to further cultivate these newly formed partnerships. The interest in future joint exercises and SMEEs is indicative of a shared commitment to enhancing interoperability and collective security in the region. The success of Tropical Dagger 2024 serves as a testament to the power of collaboration and cooperation among like-minded nations. Events such as these remind us of the importance of building bridges, both figuratively and literally, between nations. Through mutual respect, shared knowledge, and unwavering camaraderie, we pave the way for a safer and more secure future, one partnership at a time.



In conclusion, the SOF SMEE in Kingston, Jamaica, was not merely a training exercise but a testament to the strength of international partnerships in fostering peace and security. As the sun sets on Tropical Dagger 2024, it illuminates the path forward, where collaboration and cooperation remain the cornerstone of our collective defense and prosperity.

