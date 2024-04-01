Conquering the Norwegian Foot March: A Test of Grit, Confidence, and Personal Courage

Courtesy Photo | Four Soldiers with the 164th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Brigade (BDE) pose for a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Four Soldiers with the 164th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Brigade (BDE) pose for a picture after successfully completing the Norwegian Foot March held in St. Augustine, Fla., March 22, 2024. Capt. Foy, Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CW3) Howard, Spc. Jenkins, and Spc. Malla completed 18.6-mile march which requires participants to carry a ruck sack of least 25 pounds and finish within time limits based on gender and age (courtesy photo). see less | View Image Page

Through grit and personal courage, four Soldiers with the 164th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Brigade (BDE) successfully completed the Norwegian Foot March held in St. Augustine, Fla., March 22, 2024. Among the participants, Capt. Foy, Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CW3) Howard, Spc. Jenkins, and Spc. Malla proved that personal courage is not the absence of fear but rather the ability to act in spite of it, showing resilience and determination in the pursuit of goals.



“It was a very physically challenging event that tested me in many ways,” said CW3 Jeremy Howard, Air and Missile Defense Systems Integrator with the 164th ADA BDE. “There is an unmatched sense of both self-efficacy and grit that is derived from such a physical challenge that is empowering.” Howard is also the full-time Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) Integrator and Chief of Training for the Florida Army National Guard.



The Norwegian Foot March originated in 1915 as a military strategic objective and endurance test for the Norwegian Army. Over the years it has evolved into a physical challenge for those willing to participate. The 18.6-mile march requires participants to carry a ruck sack of least 25 pounds and finish within time limits based on gender and age.



“I think knowing that completing the challenge would reinforce my beliefs in what I can do kept me going when the miles got tough,” said Howard.