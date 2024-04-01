Four Soldiers with the 164th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Brigade (BDE) pose for a picture after successfully completing the Norwegian Foot March held in St. Augustine, Fla., March 22, 2024. Capt. Foy, Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CW3) Howard, Spc. Jenkins, and Spc. Malla completed 18.6-mile march which requires participants to carry a ruck sack of least 25 pounds and finish within time limits based on gender and age (courtesy photo).
Conquering the Norwegian Foot March: A Test of Grit, Confidence, and Personal Courage
