Four Soldiers with the 164th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Brigade (BDE) pose for a picture after successfully completing the Norwegian Foot March held in St. Augustine, Fla., March 22, 2024. Capt. Foy, Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CW3) Howard, Spc. Jenkins, and Spc. Malla completed 18.6-mile march which requires participants to carry a ruck sack of least 25 pounds and finish within time limits based on gender and age (courtesy photo).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 11:59 Photo ID: 8325612 VIRIN: 240322-A-RR521-1001 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 394.5 KB Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Conquering the Norwegian Foot March: A Test of Grit, Confidence, and Personal Courage, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.