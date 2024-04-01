Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conquering the Norwegian Foot March: A Test of Grit, Confidence, and Personal Courage

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Four Soldiers with the 164th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Brigade (BDE) pose for a picture after successfully completing the Norwegian Foot March held in St. Augustine, Fla., March 22, 2024. Capt. Foy, Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CW3) Howard, Spc. Jenkins, and Spc. Malla completed 18.6-mile march which requires participants to carry a ruck sack of least 25 pounds and finish within time limits based on gender and age (courtesy photo).

    Air Defense Artillery
    NGB
    National Guard
    FLARNG
    Norwegian Foot March

