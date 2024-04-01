USACE Strengthens Partnership for Global Infrastructure in Kuwait

Photo By Catherine Carroll | U.S. Army Col. Mohammed Z. Rahman, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic...... read more read more Photo By Catherine Carroll | U.S. Army Col. Mohammed Z. Rahman, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Expeditionary commander (left), along with Brig. Gen. William C. Hannan, Jr., USACE Transatlantic Division commanding general (right), discuss infrastructure projects at a meeting in Iraq, Sept. 15, showcasing the leadership and commitment that drive USACE's efforts in advancing infrastructure developments across the U.S. Central Command region, including Kuwait. (U.S. Army Photo by Richard Rzepka) see less | View Image Page

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – In a significant meeting held on March 17, at the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait, U.S. Army Col. Mohammed Z. Rahman, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Expeditionary District commander, and Viet Nguyen, Expeditionary District deputy district engineer, engaged in strategic discussions with The U.S. Ambassador and the Economic Counselor from the American Embassy in Kuwait. The engagement centered around enhancing the role of USACE in the context of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, PGII, and its implications for U.S. and allied economic and national security interests.



The PGII aims to foster sustainable and high-standard infrastructure development across the globe. This initiative not only promises economic growth and prosperity but also serves as a backbone for strengthening national security frameworks among allied nations.



During the meeting, Rahman discussed USACE’s commitment to supporting the initiative, outlining potential avenues for cooperation and collaboration. He highlighted the Expeditionary District’s history of overcoming challenging environments to deliver engineering solutions that bolster security, stability, and economic development in the region.



PGII is the perfect avenue to build and maintain relationship among like-minded countries through infrastructure development,” Rahman explained. “USACE is in a perfect position to support global infrastructure development due to its global experience and excellence in engineering.



During the meeting, Rahman underscored the importance of leveraging advanced technology and promoting innovation to ensure infrastructure projects not only adhere to the highest standards of quality and efficiency but also significantly enhance the capabilities of mission partners. This approach is vital for building capacity, which is central to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' focus throughout the U.S. Central Command’s area or responsibility.



“By prioritizing such technological and innovative advancements,” Rahman continued, “the projects are designed to not only meet current needs but also to foster a collaborative environment that strengthens the overall mission effectiveness and security in strategic regions.



The meeting also served as a platform for the Expeditionary District’s leadership to reaffirm their support for U.S. diplomatic efforts in the region. Rahman and Nguyen conveyed the readiness of USACE to align its diverse range of engineering services with the objectives of the PGII, reinforcing the collaboration between U.S. diplomatic and engineering efforts.



The dedication and expertise of the Expeditionary District team, known for delivering agile and innovative construction, design, engineering, and contingency solutions, play a critical role in supporting CENTCOM and U.S. allied nation mission partners across the Middle East and Central Asia.



“USACE is well equipped with technical professionals and is ready to support the diplomacy through its superior skills in engineering and technology, Rahman stated. “The collaboration between USACE and the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait will serve as the conduit to support infrastructure development for the host nation and in the region.”



The meeting concluded with an affirmation of continued partnership and a commitment to exploring new opportunities under the PGII framework. With the collective efforts of the U.S. Embassy and the USACE, the U.S. continues to demonstrate its leadership in promoting sustainable development and security across the globe.



Within this strategic endeavor, USACE’s seventy-year legacy of engineering excellence is further leveraged, underscoring the Expeditionary District as a critical gateway to the USACE enterprise, showcasing an unparalleled ability to channel the full power of its expertise into developing infrastructure that not only meets current needs but also stands the test of time.