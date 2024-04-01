U.S. Army Col. Mohammed Z. Rahman, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Expeditionary commander (left), along with Command Sgt. Maj. Clifton D. Morehouse, USACE Transatlantic Division senior enlisted advisor (right), assess infrastructure projects in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq, Sept. 15, showcasing the leadership and commitment that drive USACE's efforts in advancing infrastructure developments across the U.S. Central Command region, including Kuwait. (U.S. Army Photo by Richard Rzepka)
USACE Strengthens Partnership for Global Infrastructure in Kuwait
