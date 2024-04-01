Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Strengthens Partnership for Global Infrastructure in Kuwait [Image 1 of 2]

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Catherine Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Expeditionary District

    U.S. Army Col. Mohammed Z. Rahman, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Expeditionary commander (left), along with Command Sgt. Maj. Clifton D. Morehouse, USACE Transatlantic Division senior enlisted advisor (right), assess infrastructure projects in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq, Sept. 15, showcasing the leadership and commitment that drive USACE's efforts in advancing infrastructure developments across the U.S. Central Command region, including Kuwait. (U.S. Army Photo by Richard Rzepka)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    CENTCOM
    USACE
    Partnership
    ARCENT
    PGII

