Meet the 117 ARW January 2024 'Excellent Airman'

This month's “Excellent Airman” is Airman 1st Class Coleman Hamm, a member of the 117th Communications Squadron!



Hamm serves with Network Operations. “We deal with network security. We conduct vulnerability scans which scans the network and different systems to see different vulnerabilities we have on the network,” said Hamm.



He joined the 117th Communications Squadron on Sept. 1, 2021 and came back from initial technical training in November of 2022. Since his return he has held the position of a temporary-technician.



“I was there for four months. I enjoyed it, but I had to study a lot because I didn’t know anything about computers before I first joined so it was almost like speaking a foreign language.”



Hamm has found a great sense of camaraderie during his career in the unit.



“I’ve liked it, I’ve had a good time. I like everything out here,” he said. “I enjoy working with all my co-workers. We’re all pretty tight, especially within Comm.”



He is looking forward to future training.



“I’m going to Communications Security School in February 2024, which will be my first since tech school,” Hamm said. “I’m excited. I’ve been helping Master Sgt. McBrayer, our COMSEC manager. He’s gotten me right into it, helping him with some of the tasks which he does.



Along with working around the clock in the unit, Hamm has been going to school to further his education.



“I decided to get my degree in Computer Science and learn as much as I can here,” said Hamm.

