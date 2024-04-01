Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240104-Z-UQ780-1014

    240104-Z-UQ780-1014

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kasie Faddis 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Airman 1st Class Coleman Hamm poses for a photo for "Team Talk" at Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, Jan. 04, 2024. Team Talk is a newsletter that highlights some of the 117 Air Refueling Wing Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kasie Faddis)

    Meet the 117 ARW January 2024 'Excellent Airman'

