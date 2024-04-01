AFMC to host relocation, sponsorship-focused Spouse and Family Forum

Photo By Michele Donaldson | The Air Force Materiel Command will host a virtual Spouse and Family Forum, May 1, at...... read more read more Photo By Michele Donaldson | The Air Force Materiel Command will host a virtual Spouse and Family Forum, May 1, at 3 p.m. ET on ZoomGov. The forum will focus on Relocation and Unit Sponsorship and is open to all AFMC uniformed and civilian personnel, unit sponsors, and command spouses and family members. see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command will host a virtual Spouse and Family Forum, May 1, at 3 p.m. ET on ZoomGov.



The forum will focus on Relocation and Unit Sponsorship and is open to all AFMC uniformed and civilian personnel, unit sponsors, and command spouses and family members.



The purpose of the event is to increase awareness of resources available to family members and unit sponsors to help them families transition smoothly from one organization or location to another.



Panelists include:



-Michelle Aldana, Military Community Support Programs, Military One Source

-Lori Phipps, Department of the Air Force School Liaison Division

-Jeff Nelson, AFMC Military and Family Readiness Chief

-Lindsay McNeely, AFMC Human Resources Specialist



The event is sponsored by the AFMC Community Action Team and is part of the AFMC Family Connection initiative, which is working to better connect uniformed and civilian family members across the command with support and resources in all aspects of life. This is the first family forum for 2024.



The invitation and link to the ZoomGov event will be sent to employees via internal channels prior to the event. AFMC personnel are asked to forward this information to their family members to encourage widespread attendance. Unit key spouses and AFMC installation Family Readiness Centers will also have the link available for those interested.



To submit a question prior to the event and receive the ZoomGov link, email the AFMC Community Support Program team at afmc.a1z.ipr@us.af.mil.