    AFMC to host relocation, sponsorship-focused Spouse and Family Forum

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Michele Donaldson 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command will host a virtual Spouse and Family Forum, May 1, at 3 p.m. ET on ZoomGov.

    The forum will focus on Relocation and Unit Sponsorship and is open to all AFMC uniformed and civilian personnel, unit sponsors, and command spouses and family members.

