AFMC to host relocation, sponsorship-focused Spouse and Family Forum

The Air Force Materiel Command will host a virtual Spouse and Family Forum, May 1, at 3 p.m. ET on ZoomGov.



The forum will focus on Relocation and Unit Sponsorship and is open to all AFMC uniformed and civilian personnel, unit sponsors, and command spouses and family members.

