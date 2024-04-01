Nine-year-old speaks up to make a change

Courtesy Photo | Nine-year-old Julia Hudson with her mother Sandra Hudson, the Fort Hunter Liggett...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Nine-year-old Julia Hudson with her mother Sandra Hudson, the Fort Hunter Liggett Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Trotter and Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Amorris Conley with the “Book of Ideas” outlining ways to improve the playgrounds and dog parks. (Photo by 1st Sgt Andy Neal, FHL HHC) see less | View Image Page

Nine-year-old Julia Hudson emulates the Month of Military Child’s theme - “Military Children and Youth: Brave, Fearless and Resilient.” Taking her mother’s advice to “speak up to make a change,” Julia contacted the Fort Hunter Liggett garrison commander to pitch her ideas of enhancing the playgrounds and dog parks on post.



“I reached out to the commander to make a change because the places will look better and people will enjoy it more,” said J. Hudson.



Julia went above and beyond to make a booklet outlining her ideas and giving the commander a site tour to pitch her ideas. Some of her ideas include adding a “spinner and steppingstone wiggly things” to the Abrams and Javelin Court playgrounds. She also recommends improving existing dog parks and maybe adding new ones because “there are so many empty spots.”



“Providing a safe environment for all those that work, train and live at Fort Hunter Liggett is my top priority,” said Trotter. “It takes a village to make this remote location great, and feedback and support from people like Julia, the Residential Council and the Friends of Fort Hunter Liggett makes a huge difference.”



“The meeting with the commander was good because I like how we went to each playground and saw what needs to be changed,” said J. Hudson.



“I am proud of my daughter for fearlessly speaking up, taking initiative to instigate change, and viewing the world through the eyes of a child,” said Sandra Hudson, Julia’s mother and FHL Housing Office employee.



“Every great idea begins with a spark of imagination and the courage to bring it to life. Let your creativity soar, and watch your dreams take flight!” said FHL Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Amorris Conley.



The annual Month of the Military Child observance in April recognizes and honors the role military children play in the armed forces community. The Army is fully dedicated to building and maintaining family resiliency by offering a variety of programs and services through the Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation. To learn more about programs, visit https://hunterliggett.armymwr.com/.