Top enlisted service member prepares senior enlisted Guardians for the future

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – The Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, met with newly-selected senior noncommissioned officers at the U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sergeant and Senior Master Sergeant Orientation Course, Wednesday.



The week-long orientation at the General Jacob E. Smart Conference Center was designed to provide senior enlisted service members across the Space Force with a common perspective as they step into new leadership roles.



Black spoke to the attendees about the future capabilities of the Space Force, scope and scale of modernization, and how to inspire young Guardians through a culture of innovation and critical thinking. He reiterated that critically thinking and working through problems is essential for developing future warfighting Guardians.



“That is a whole different way of bringing up folks that replace you. That’s true leadership—inspiring others to take your job one day,” Black stated.



During the event, participants asked questions and discussed changes in the services, restructuring the military, importance of war deterrence and preparing for the unknown.



The SEAC is tasked by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff with ensuring readiness, developing the force and building partnerships. Sharing lessons learned from his 36 years of military experience at the U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sergeant and Senior Master Sergeant Orientation Course, and similar courses for the other services, helps the next generation of senior enlisted leaders develop and improve our Total Force to fight and win the Nation’s wars.



“The [Constitution’s] preamble says, ‘a more perfect union,’” Black stated. “It doesn’t say ‘perfect union.’ There will always be mountains to overcome. The difference is we have the ability to overcome those mountains.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 18:05 Story ID: 467841 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Top enlisted service member prepares senior enlisted Guardians for the future, by SrA Austin Pate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.