Madigan Army Medical Center Champions Public Health with Senior Resident Practicum

Article written by:

Capt. Case Keltner, MD, MPH, MS

PGY-3 Physician, Preventive Medicine





JBLM, WA – Madigan Army Medical Center recently concluded an intensive two-week Director of Public Health practicum for its senior resident physicians, marking a significant step towards enhancing preventive health services within Military Health System facilities. This specialized training is designed to equip the next generation of leaders with comprehensive knowledge and skills in public health, ensuring the well-being of military personnel and their families.



Throughout the practicum, participants delved into a broad spectrum of critical topics, laying a robust foundation for their future roles as Directors of Public Health at Medical Department Activities (MEDDACs) and Medical Centers (MEDCENs). The curriculum was meticulously structured to cover essential areas such as environmental health, industrial hygiene, public health funding, accreditation, licensure, and occupational health. Moreover, a significant emphasis was placed on leadership, preparing the residents to effectively guide their teams and implement preventive measures that safeguard the health of the military community.



“The Director of Public Health practicum is a cornerstone in our commitment to fostering a culture of preventive healthcare within the Army," stated LTC Luke E. Mease, MAMC Public Health Residency Director. "By empowering our senior resident physicians with the knowledge and leadership skills necessary to navigate the complexities of military public health, we are ensuring the highest standards of health and readiness for our soldiers and their families."



As these resident physicians transition into their roles at MEDDACs and MEDCENs, they carry with them not only the technical expertise but also a vision for a proactive approach to medicine that prioritizes prevention over treatment. This initiative reflects the Army's dedication to advancing medical education and promoting health, resilience, and readiness across the force.



For more information about the Director of Public Health practicum and other preventive health initiatives at MAMC, please contact the Public Affairs Office.

