    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Joseph Jones 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    Join #defensepublichealth as we celebrate #nationalpublichealthweek Our mission is clear: protect, connect and thrive as one force for public health. From safeguarding our communities against health threats to fostering connections that promote wellbeing, each of us plays a crucial role in public health. Let’s embark on this journey together! #nphw #publichealth

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 14:54
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Madigan Army Medical Center Champions Public Health with Senior Resident Practicum

