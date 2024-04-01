Teal is the new black – show support for SAPR awareness month

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany – Take a “step forward” and join the 52nd Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention & Response team at events throughout April to increase awareness and support for the victims of sexual assault.



The Department of Defense’s 2024 SAPR awareness month theme “STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” is a call to action for all individuals to use their personal and collective strength to advance meaningful change in preventing and responding to sexual violence.



“Although STEP FORWARD is the theme to highlight the awareness campaign, our commitment is not limited to one month,” said Capt. Quanisha Barkley, Sexual Assault Response coordinator. “Every day is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to eliminating sexual violence in our forces. Prevention begins with a culture of respect, and we each have a role to ensure we live and work without the threat of sexual assault.”



The color teal symbolizes sexual assault awareness, prevention and support. Choosing to wear teal conveys support, empathy, and hope for survivors, while also raising awareness and promoting prevention efforts. Every Tuesday of the month is Teal Tuesday. Wear Teal clothing, accessories, or a ribbon to show support. Tag the SAPR team on Facebook @Spangdahlem SAPR or email your photo to 52FW.Spang.SARC@us.af.mil.



Beginning April 2: Keep an eye out for teal leaves with encouraging messages placed on trees around the base. More leaves will be added throughout the month. Prizes will be given to those that locate a winning leaf and bring it to the SAPR office.



April 5, 8:30 a.m.: Jiu Jitsu self-defense class at the Eifel Powerhaus.



April 8, 15, 17 and 27: Victim Advocates Information Booths around base, including the post office, Mosel dining facility, and AAFES Exchange and Shoppette.



April 10, 7:52 a.m.: Reporting & Resources Run (R&R) outside the SAPR office at building 318.



April 11, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Design & Unwind in the Community Commons.



April 19, 7 p.m.: Take Back the Night karaoke in the Club Eifel lounge.



Apr 24, 10 a.m.: Chalk the Walk Sidewalk Festival in the Exchange courtyard.



Apr 25, 6 a.m.: BRIDGES social for female dorm Airmen in building 136.



April 29, 6 a.m.: BRIDGES social for male dorm Airmen in building 136.



Visit Spangdahlem’s Saber Point Bulletin for more information on upcoming SAPR events.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 07:28 Story ID: 467753 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Teal is the new black – show support for SAPR awareness month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.