Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Teal is the new black – show support for SAPR awareness month

    Teal is the new black – show support for SAPR awareness month

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The image displays the sexual assault prevention and response campaign ribbon. Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is recognized in April by both civilian and military communities. (Courtesy graphic)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 07:28
    Photo ID: 8320629
    VIRIN: 240404-F-HO957-1002
    Resolution: 1196x1200
    Size: 167.99 KB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teal is the new black – show support for SAPR awareness month, by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Teal is the new black &ndash; show support for SAPR awareness month

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    TAGS

    SAPR
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT