NAVFAC Pacific to Host Exclusive Job Fair

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific will host an exclusive job fair on April 30 at Ala Moana Hotel’s Garden Lanai in Honolulu, Hawaii, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., in an effort to recruit and hire more than 700 qualified candidates for open positions within the Pacific. The event is free and open to the public.



The job fair aims to fill a variety of professional disciplines, to include: Engineers, Architects, Biologists, National Environmental Protection Agency Planners, Construction Managers, Financial Analysts, Information Technology Specialist, Contract Specialists, Facilities Maintenance, Transportation Utilities Workers, Engineering Technicians, and Interns.



“NAVFAC is unique in that civilian employees have significant choices in their career path and opportunities to work in some of the most desirable locations in the world,” said NAVFAC Pacific Human Resources Director Mary Muranaka.



“We are seeking highly motivated professionals to fill positions at our NAVFAC offices in Hawaii, Guam, Far East, California and Washington,” said Muranaka. “There is an array of exciting, large scale projects you can be a part of, so come and speak directly with NAVFAC leaders and hiring managers to learn about our organization, mission and benefits of a federal civilian position.”



NAVFAC provides engineering and acquisition expertise spanning the Indo-Pacific region through the $3.4 billion Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program, which is vital for our national defense by performing maintenance and modernizing equipment at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility. In addition, NAVFAC serves as the execution agent for the newly created Camp Blaz base on Guam, which will house 9,000 Marines from Japan later this year.



“I’m always inspired by the expertise, professionalism and dedication of the men and women at NAVFAC,” said NAVFAC Pacific Chief Engineer Marc Wong. “If you want to find true inspiration, NAVFAC has exciting opportunities to join our outstanding team and be a part of the historic build-up and delivery of shore facility capabilities across the Pacific. Join me at the job fair where we can start designing your career with NAVFAC.”



Prospective candidates are encouraged to submit their resumes to NAVFAC_PAC_HRO_Resumes@us.navy.mil for job matching and to get pre-qualified for an interview at the job fair.



NAVFAC Pacific is an Equal Opportunity Employer. For additional information about NAVFAC Pacific visit our website at https://pacific.navfac.navy.mil. Follow our social media activities on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/navfacpacific, Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/navfacworldwide and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/navfac.