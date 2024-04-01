Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Pacific to Host Exclusive Job Fair

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific will host an exclusive job fair on April 30 at Ala Moana Hotel’s Garden Lanai in Honolulu, Hawaii, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., in an effort to recruit and hire more than 700 qualified candidates for open positions within the Pacific. The event is free and open to the public.

