NAVFAC Pacific to Host Exclusive Job Fair

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific will host an exclusive job fair on April 30 at Ala Moana Hotel’s Garden Lanai in Honolulu, Hawaii, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., in an effort to recruit and hire more than 700 qualified candidates for open positions within the Pacific. The event is free and open to the public.
