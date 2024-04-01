G8 professionals from across IMCOM honored at summit, comptrollers symposium

Courtesy Photo | Members of IMCOM G8 pose during the IMCOM G8 Summit and the Alamo Chapter of the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of IMCOM G8 pose during the IMCOM G8 Summit and the Alamo Chapter of the American Society of Military Comptrollers Professional Development Symposium on Feb. 26-29 in San Antonio. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The first IMCOM G8 Summit and the Annual American Society of Military Comptrollers Professional Development Symposium on Feb. 26-29 in San Antonio made for an effective 1-2 punch, said Col. Sam Glover, IMCOM G8 director.



“We had numerous senior leaders from Army Futures Command and other key leaders across the HQDA staff come and support our event,” Glover said. “We also had for the first time G8 leaders from IMCOM directorates and a select group of garrison resource managers come and receive great blocks of instruction and insight into not only what’s happening with financial management but for them to share some of their best practices so that we can continue to improve and evolve our operations.”



Lt. Gen. John Evans, Army North commanding general, and The Hon. Caral Spangler, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller, honored 14 resource management professionals from across the headquarters, directorates and garrisons for their outstanding contributions to the Army and AMC/IMCOM in various disciplines of resource management.



IMCOM HQ G8 professionals honored were Mitzi Francis, requirements branch chief; Monique Simpson, accounting operations branch chief; Michael Berry, management analyst; and Stella Juarez, supervisory procurement analyst.



Other G8 professionals across IMCOM who were honored were Christopher Beerman and Tara Wirsing (ID-Europe); Melissa Alexander and Tammy Dauma (ID-Pacific); Paulette Edwards-Miller and Stephanie Miller (ID-Readiness); Sherrie Collazo and LaVonne Williams (ID-Sustainment); and Nadine Norris and Aaron Haynes (ID-Training).



Juarez, Kathryn Hubbard, Chris Greiman and G8 Deputy Director John Velarde were also honored by the ASMC Alamo Chapter for distinguished service; in addition, the IMCOM G8 was honored with the Meritorious Large Team Award. Hubbard and Juarez were also named ASA (FM&C) FY23 Award Winners, and they will receive formal recognition at the National ASMC Professional Development Institute Conference on May 29-31 in Phoenix.



“It not only highlights the great things that our folks are doing every day, but it also lets our great team members know that their peers are recognizing them for excellence as we serve our Soldiers, Civilians and their Family members,” Glover said. “It’s highlighting the things that are done on a daily basis at the local level and across the Army. So often, you hear about tactical units. You think you have to be shooting a tank or flying a helicopter.

“It’s always good to see the good folks in the G8 being honored, making sure the contracts are there for the gate guards, utilities getting paid, and buildings being maintained. Maintaining all of our great communities and being the Army’s home might not be glamorous, but it still has to be done to support our great warfighters, and we’re the glue that keeps the big machine rolling,” Glover added.



Hubbard, who has been with IMCOM since 2015 and in her current position since 2023, was recognized by Spangler for spearheading the transition of funding responsibilities from IMCOM to Army Service Component Commands in the management of Active Component mobilization/demobilization orders. IMCOM used to fund and manage the orders for all active, Guard and Reserve units, Hubbard said.



“We helped them to understand how that funding responsibility works and our recommendations for taking over those missions,” said Hubbard, who was surprised to be so honored. “Although we are still responsible for probably 35,000 Reserve and Guard Soldiers in the funding chain, the ASCCs took back all of the funding for the active duty Soldiers and the mission responsibility. I wish I could have included the people that did a lot of the legwork before I came on to this position. It was a very long process to change the funding responsibility from IMCOM and push it to the responsible ASCCs that fund contingency and non-contingency mobilization missions around the world.”



Juarez, the plans, policy and training branch chief for the G8, said her honor was a reflection on her team trying to address the needs of contract management support officers of IMCOM.



“Of the $13 billion that we execute annually, there’s about $8 billion in contract support,” said Juarez, who has been with IMCOM G8 for about two years. “A lot of the people at the garrisons managing these portfolios don’t have an acquisition background. A big piece of what we’ve been doing the last couple of years is trying to improve the training and simplify it where it’s more focused on the specific tasks that they need to accomplish. What we’re trying to bring is a lot more standardization to the process because you can’t have every single garrison doing different things to accomplish an enterprise mission.”



Greiman, a budget analyst whose team works on the Program Objective Memorandum, said he was surprised to be honored.



“I was thinking that if you’re doing your job, and if you do it well, good things happen,” said Greiman, who has been with IMCOM since 2010. “We’ve evolved our programming approach to achieve the CG’s vision and intent using Installation Status Report as the means to articulate risk and make risk-informed decisions. To adapt legacy processes and meet the CG’s guidance and intent in real time was not without its growing pains, but that’s what kind of solidified the award. It was a great success in shaping the story for the CG and looking at every requirement to get a voice as it moves forward through Army Material Command and HQDA. It was a team effort, and that sounds cliché, but it’s true.”



Juarez also praised IMCOM’s service culture and recognizing employees for their hard work and dedication to the mission. That also includes developmental assignments.



“To take the time to recognize the employees, a lot of times that doesn’t happen,” Juarez said. “IMCOM does a great job at all levels of recognizing people in different ways for all the work they have done.”