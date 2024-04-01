Army South Soldiers and Civilians make life-saving donations during mobile blood drive

U.S. Army South Soldiers and Civilians showcased their commitment to saving lives by participating in a blood drive held behind the headquarters, here, April 3.



The Akeroyd Blood Donor Center’s mobile blood unit (MBU) became an active hub as individuals lined up to donate blood, intended for use at the Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC).



“When people see our bus, they are more inclined to stop by and donate,” said Staff Sgt Samantha Covert, the Akeroyd Blood Donor Center noncommissioned officer in charge. “We have these mobile blood drives so we can capture the population where they are.”





The MBU is uniquely valuable due to its ability to bring blood donation facilities directly to military personnel, civilians, and Family members, making it convenient for them to donate regularly.



Covert emphasized the MBU’s mission in providing blood to BAMC, the sole trauma 1 hospital within the Department of Defense and the primary burn center in south Texas.



“What gets collected here today is going straight up to the hospital for patients to use. Covert explained. “Within 24-48 hours, this blood will be tested and ready to save lives.”



Among the donors was Adam Stoffa, a labor and employment law attorney advisor at U.S. Army South, who has consistently contributed to the cause for throughout his 10-year tenure at U.S. Army South. Stoffa emphasized the profound impact of donating blood, especially during moments of helplessness to people in need.



“If you ever have someone in your Family or a friend who needed blood, you understand how important it is,” Stoffa said.



If you are interested in donated blood or learning more about the process, visit the Akeroyd Blood Donor Center at 1240 Harney Road, San Antonio, Texas 78234 or call (210) 295-4655.

