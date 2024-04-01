USACE reaches milestone in Hawai‘i wildfire debris removal mission

Courtesy Photo | One of the 500 properties in Maui which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers cleared of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | One of the 500 properties in Maui which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers cleared of wildfire debris by April 2. There were approximately 1,600 properties impacted by the wildfires Aug. 8, 2023. Once a property is cleared of debris, USACE staff will then test the soil to ensure it is safe. Once safe and erosion control installed, USACE staff notify County of Maui that the property is complete and ready to begin the rebuilding process. (Photo by John Daves) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers cleared debris from the 500th residential property within Lahaina, Hawai’i, April 2.

USACE officials started this portion of the debris removal mission Jan. 16. Since then, USACE has worked with Federal Emergency Management Agency, Environmental Protection Agency, state of Hawai‘i and Maui County to support the community during the debris recovery process.

There are approximately 1,600 properties impacted by the wildfires Aug. 8, 2023. USACE staff acknowledge the cultural significance of the areas and communities impacted by the Maui Wildfires, and, as a result, contracted a Cultural Hui, or team, of community leaders, cultural practitioners, architects, and archaeology professionals to ensure the debris removal process respects the cultural significance of the community and its history. Native Hawaiian cultural advisors based in Maui are working alongside USACE debris teams and are taking the lead in efforts to protect the cultural heritage of Hawai‘i and its Native Hawaiian people throughout the process.

“We got this work done because the hands behind the tools were vested in the community and committed to delivering for their families, their neighbors, their neighborhoods and their community,” said Col. Eric Swenson, USACE recovery field office commander. “It has been a tremendous effort by the contractors and our fellow local, state and federal partners.”

USACE staff also supported the EPA during Phase 1 of the debris mission, which included months of site assessments, hazardous household material removal and bulk asbestos material removal. The process is nearly complete.

The Phase 2 debris removal process includes dampening the debris with water before placing it in a truck that is wrapped in thick industrial plastic, and then sealed with an adhesive prior to transport to the temporary debris storage site. This method prevents debris and ash from becoming airborne during transport.

Once a property is cleared of debris, USACE staff will then test the soil to ensure it is safe. Once safe and erosion control installed, USACE staff notify County of Maui that the property is complete and ready to begin the rebuilding process.