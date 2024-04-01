Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE reaches milestone in Hawai‘i wildfire debris removal mission

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    One of the 500 properties in Maui which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers cleared of wildfire debris by April 2. There were approximately 1,600 properties impacted by the wildfires Aug. 8, 2023. Once a property is cleared of debris, USACE staff will then test the soil to ensure it is safe. Once safe and erosion control installed, USACE staff notify County of Maui that the property is complete and ready to begin the rebuilding process.

    (Photo by John Daves)

