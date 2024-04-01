Photo By Lance Cpl. Alyssa DeCrane | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Michael J. Cervellera, an assistant noncommissioned officer in...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Alyssa DeCrane | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Michael J. Cervellera, an assistant noncommissioned officer in charge, Regional Personnel Administration Center with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, poses for a photo on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 21, 2024. Cervellera was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal along with the Marine of the Year award for 2023 and was also recognized as the MCAS New River Go Getter for the month of March. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Lance Cpl. Alyssa J. DeCrane) see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Michael J. Cervellera, an assistant noncommissioned officer in charge (ANCOIC), Regional Personnel Administration Center with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, was recognized as the Marine Corps Forces Command Marine of the Year for 2023 on March 14, 2024 on MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina.



The Marine of the Year award recognizes Marines, like Cervellera, who have gone above and beyond, contributing significantly to the mission effectiveness of their unit and their section.



Cervellera was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal along with the Marine of the Year award and was also recognized as the MCAS New River Go Getter for the month of March. Brig. Gen. Adolfo Garcia Jr., commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, presented the award to Cervellera.



“Cpl. Cervellera should be proud of this accomplishment; it’s a significant achievement being recognized as the Marine of the Year by Marine Corps Forces Command,” said Garcia. “He is the epitome of an NCO who embodies our corps values. He is a true leader who cares—he cares about the people he assists at the Regional Personnel Administration Center, he cares about his Marines, and he cares about the success of those around him.”



Cervellera, a Florida native, joined the Marine Corps on May 13, 2022, as an administrative specialist. His daily duties include assisting Marines with separating and retiring from the Marine Corps and issuing permanent change of assignment and permanent change of station orders.



“The Marine of the Year award has impacted my perspective in many ways,” said Cervellera. “My motivation and drive are full throttle; I do not plan on stopping.”



Cervellera attributes accomplishing this award to his leadership, who influenced his pattern of motivation and dedication.



“As a young lance corporal, I portrayed the qualities of a Non-Commissioned Officer: consistency, resiliency and determination,” Cervellera recalled. “The accomplishment that started my path was when I was awarded the position of the ANCOIC of outbound as a Pfc.”



Because of Cervellera’s drive, determination and self-discipline as a junior Marine, he was meritoriously promoted to the rank of Corporal on March 2, 2024.



“Cpl. Cervellera has a high level of maturity and motivation that separates him from his peers,” said GySgt. Evans Saint Louis, personnel chief, Installation Personnel Administration Center with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina. “His ability to take initiative and carry out tasks assigned by his leadership puts him above his peers.”



Cervellera plans on reenlisting in the Marine Corps and wants to continue to inspire and motivate Marines by becoming a drill instructor, serve on Inspector-Instructor duty and be on the Commandant's Retention list.