Walter Reed Earns Prestigious Baby-Friendly Hospital Redesignation, Affirming Its Dedication to Maternal and Infant Health

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center received their redesignation as a Baby-Friendly hospital, a prestigious international recognition bestowed by Baby-Friendly USA. The redesignation marks a landmark reaffirmation of Walter Reed's unwavering commitment to providing the highest maternal and infant care standard since its initial designation in 2017.



This distinguished honor demonstrates that Walter Reed is adhering to the highest standards of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. These standards are built on the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, a set of evidence-based practices recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for optimal infant feeding support in the precious first days of a newborn's life.



"This designation is the culmination of a lot of hard work and determination across our organization, all to help families get off to a good start," said Toyva Hymes, Walter Reed’s Mother and Infant Care Center (MICC) Service Chief "We are proud to offer an environment that supports best practices to increase breastfeeding exclusivity and duration and are committed to giving moms who choose to breastfeed the best chance for success."



Reflecting on Continual Excellence



Since the initial Baby-Friendly designation, Hymes shared that the MICC team has diligently pursued maintaining excellence.



"The Baby Friendly Committee has spearheaded initiatives that underscore its pledge to adhere to and consistently enhance baby-friendly standards," shared Hymes.



These initiatives include:



- Standardizing infant feeding documentation through the transition to MHS GENESIS, streamlining compliance audits in anticipation of the redesignation visit.

- Implementing annual training updates for the Maternal Child Nursing (MCN) staff on the latest evidence-based practices.

- Markedly decreasing the duration mothers and infants are separated post-birth, conducting routine procedures at the bedside to strengthen mother-infant bonding.

- Exceeding global benchmarks for exclusive breastfeeding rates during initial newborn admission.



Personal and Team Perspectives



The journey to maintaining the Baby-Friendly designation reflects a profound sense of responsibility and pride for the Walter Reed Maternal Care team. Team members share an unparalleled dedication to championing the health of newborns and mothers. The Baby-Friendly label is more than just an accolade; it is a testament to the hospital's commitment to fostering safe, supportive, and family-centered care experiences. Staff members are galvanized to uphold these rigorous standards – not simply for the prestige they confer but for the tangible benefits they deliver to families daily.



"Earning the Baby-Friendly redesignation is a testament to the high-quality care and relentless commitment our healthcare team provides," said U.S. Navy Lt. Claire Burke, MICC Assistant Service Chief. "It underlines our dedication to the well-being of mother and infant pairs, honoring our promise to serve them with the top-tier care they deserve. This achievement only propels our enthusiasm and responsibility towards setting the industry standards for maternal and infant health."



The redesignation process involves an extensive on-site survey to ensure adherence to the rigorous Baby-Friendly USA guidelines. Walter Reed took this as an opportunity to manifest the hard work, education, and preparation they have implemented over the years.



Walter Reed is one of only three military medical facilities to hold the Baby-Friendly hospital designation, setting them apart from other medical facilities by "showing our commitment to healthy newborns and family-centered care," said nurse Robyn Daniel, MICC Nurse Educator.



In addition to being one of three military medical facilities to hold the Baby-Friendly hospital designation, Walter Reed joins a growing list of more than 20,000 Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers worldwide, 590 of which are in the United States. These facilities provide an environment that supports breastfeeding while respecting every woman's right to make the best decision for herself and her family.



“Walter Reed has long been a recognized leader in the care of women and newborns,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin, Director, Walter Reed. “This designation recognizes our commitment to ensuring that every mother is given the resources, information, and support needed to give all babies the best, healthiest start in life.”



###



About Walter Reed National Military Medical Center



The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is one of the nation's largest and most renowned military medical centers. Recently dubbed "The Nation's Medical Center," we represent the joining of the "Best of the Best" in military medicine when National Naval Medical Center and Walter Reed Army Medical Center came together in September of 2011, to form Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as decreed by the Base Realignment and Closure law of 2005.



We are comprised of nearly 7,100 dedicated staff members who make it their daily mission to achieve the vision and mission of our medical center. Our vision is to serve military families and our nation's active duty, returning war heroes, veterans, and our Nation's leaders. We’re committed to operational readiness, outstanding customer service, and world-class health care delivery for our beneficiaries.



About Baby-Friendly USA



Baby-Friendly USA, Inc. is the accrediting body for the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative in the United States. It is a global program sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to encourage and recognize hospitals and birthing centers that offer an optimized level of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies.