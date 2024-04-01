Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walter Reed Earns Prestigious Baby-Friendly Hospital Redesignation, Affirming Its Dedication to Maternal and Infant Health

    Walter Reed Earns Prestigious Baby-Friendly Hospital Redesignation, Affirming Its Dedication to Maternal and Infant Health

    MD, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center received their redesignation as a Baby-Friendly hospital, a prestigious international recognition bestowed by Baby-Friendly USA. The redesignation marks a landmark reaffirmation of Walter Reed's unwavering commitment to providing the highest maternal and infant care standard since its initial designation in 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 12:49
    Photo ID: 8319320
    VIRIN: 240403-D-WJ228-3011
    Resolution: 704x395
    Size: 44.75 KB
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed Earns Prestigious Baby-Friendly Hospital Redesignation, Affirming Its Dedication to Maternal and Infant Health, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Walter Reed Earns Prestigious Baby-Friendly Hospital Redesignation, Affirming Its Dedication to Maternal and Infant Health

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Health
    Walter Reed
    MICC
    Mother Infant Care Center
    Baby-Friendly USA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT