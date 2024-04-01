Walter Reed Earns Prestigious Baby-Friendly Hospital Redesignation, Affirming Its Dedication to Maternal and Infant Health

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center received their redesignation as a Baby-Friendly hospital, a prestigious international recognition bestowed by Baby-Friendly USA. The redesignation marks a landmark reaffirmation of Walter Reed's unwavering commitment to providing the highest maternal and infant care standard since its initial designation in 2017.

