Walter Reed National Military Medical Center received their redesignation as a Baby-Friendly hospital, a prestigious international recognition bestowed by Baby-Friendly USA. The redesignation marks a landmark reaffirmation of Walter Reed's unwavering commitment to providing the highest maternal and infant care standard since its initial designation in 2017.
This work, Walter Reed Earns Prestigious Baby-Friendly Hospital Redesignation, Affirming Its Dedication to Maternal and Infant Health, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
