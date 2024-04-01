Time for Navy Exchange, Marine Corps Exchange customers to spring into action to support Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange customers can spring into action to support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket. The benefit tickets will be available for purchase at select NEX locations and online at myNavyExchange.com from April 7 – May 11. MCX locations will have tickets available for purchase April 1 – 16.
The purchase of the $5 benefit ticket entitles customers to $5 off as well as a 5% discount applied to a one time in-store or online purchase from May 5 – 11 for NEX customers and April 14 – 16 for MCX customers. Customers purchasing the benefit ticket online at myNavyExchange.com will receive an email that contains a coupon code for 5% off along with an additional $5 off coupon. The discounts are good on regular, sale and clearance merchandise. Some exclusions apply.
In 2023, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society assisted 198,000 Sailors, Marines and family members through its programs and services. It also distributed $50 million in financial assistance through interest-free loans and grants. Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society offers visiting nurses, budgeting for baby, thrift shops, financial education and educational assistance programs to Sailors, Marines and their families.
