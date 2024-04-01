Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Time for Navy Exchange, Marine Corps Exchange customers to spring into action to support Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

    Time for Navy Exchange, Marine Corps Exchange customers to spring into action to support Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

    Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange customers can spring into action to support...... read more read more

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Story by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange customers can spring into action to support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket. The benefit tickets will be available for purchase at select NEX locations and online at myNavyExchange.com from April 7 – May 11. MCX locations will have tickets available for purchase April 1 – 16.

    The purchase of the $5 benefit ticket entitles customers to $5 off as well as a 5% discount applied to a one time in-store or online purchase from May 5 – 11 for NEX customers and April 14 – 16 for MCX customers. Customers purchasing the benefit ticket online at myNavyExchange.com will receive an email that contains a coupon code for 5% off along with an additional $5 off coupon. The discounts are good on regular, sale and clearance merchandise. Some exclusions apply.

    In 2023, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society assisted 198,000 Sailors, Marines and family members through its programs and services. It also distributed $50 million in financial assistance through interest-free loans and grants. Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society offers visiting nurses, budgeting for baby, thrift shops, financial education and educational assistance programs to Sailors, Marines and their families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 11:38
    Story ID: 467570
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Time for Navy Exchange, Marine Corps Exchange customers to spring into action to support Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Time for Navy Exchange, Marine Corps Exchange customers to spring into action to support Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT