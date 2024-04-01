Time for Navy Exchange, Marine Corps Exchange customers to spring into action to support Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange customers can spring into action to support...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange customers can spring into action to support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket. The benefit tickets will be available for purchase at select NEX locations and online at myNavyExchange.com from April 7 – May 11. MCX locations will have tickets available for purchase April 1 – 16. The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange customers can spring into action to support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket. The benefit tickets will be available for purchase at select NEX locations and online at myNavyExchange.com from April 7 – May 11. MCX locations will have tickets available for purchase April 1 – 16.



The purchase of the $5 benefit ticket entitles customers to $5 off as well as a 5% discount applied to a one time in-store or online purchase from May 5 – 11 for NEX customers and April 14 – 16 for MCX customers. Customers purchasing the benefit ticket online at myNavyExchange.com will receive an email that contains a coupon code for 5% off along with an additional $5 off coupon. The discounts are good on regular, sale and clearance merchandise. Some exclusions apply.



In 2023, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society assisted 198,000 Sailors, Marines and family members through its programs and services. It also distributed $50 million in financial assistance through interest-free loans and grants. Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society offers visiting nurses, budgeting for baby, thrift shops, financial education and educational assistance programs to Sailors, Marines and their families.