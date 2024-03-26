U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South Begin CENTAM Guardian 24

PUERTO CASTILLA, Honduras – The U.S. Marine Corps sent a rifle platoon from Company G, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division to train alongside partner forces and improve security cooperation in the region as part of U.S. Southern Command’s CENTAM Guardian 2024 on April 2.



Additionally, a cyber detachment from Company B, 6th Communications Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve will participate in the exercise as the “Red Team” opposition force from their home training center in Ayer, Massachusetts. This Marine cyber detachment will help evaluate partner force defensive cyber capabilities.



CENTAM Guardian ‘24 is a Central American oriented multi-domain, security-focused exercise led by U.S. Southern Command and hosted this year by Honduras. Participating U.S. forces include troops from U.S. Army South, 12th Air Force, Army National Guard, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, who will train alongside partner troops from Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala to help ensure a secure and prosperous Central America.



U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South is the U.S. Marine Corps component of U.S. Southern Command, responsible for building partnerships to counter threats and increase interoperability in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. We work alongside our allies and partner nations’ Marine Corps to build capabilities and capacity through a range of military engagements and other cooperative events that increase security, stability, and democratic values. Additionally, strong partnerships, shared knowledge, and Joint and multinational interoperability enables burden sharing and crisis response while strengthening our common defense and ability to defeat threats in the Western Hemisphere.

Date Taken: 04.01.2024