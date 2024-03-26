Metairie-Native, Army Soldier Gets Hometown Promotion Ceremony at City Park

Photo By Jonathan Holloway | NEW ORLEANS——Pvt. Alex Doyle promotes to the rank of Pvt. First Class during a...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Holloway | NEW ORLEANS——Pvt. Alex Doyle promotes to the rank of Pvt. First Class during a ceremony held at City Park near Café Du Monde, this Tuesday, April 2, at 10:30a.m. Doyles is from Metairie, and a 2023 graduate of Riverdale High School. He recently completed his Advance Individual Training (AIT) March 22, 2024, at Fort Moore as an 11B, or Infantryman. Doyle is currently in the New Orleans area temporarily executing recruiting duty as a familiar face and story as part of the Hometown Recruiting Assistance Program (HRAP). “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve my country in the United States Army, I love being an Infantryman and I am looking forward to making this a career,” Doyle said. “I’m ready and eager to start my first assignment at Fort Bliss and make my family proud.” Doyle has achieved professional success which Army leadership recognizes through his promotion in rank. see less | View Image Page

NEW ORLEANS——Pvt. Alex Doyle promotes to the rank of Pvt. First Class during a ceremony held at City Park near Café Du Monde, this Tuesday, April 2, at 10:30a.m.



Doyles is from Metairie, and a 2023 graduate of Riverdale High School. He recently completed his Advance Individual Training (AIT) March 22, 2024, at Fort Moore as an 11B, or Infantryman.



Doyle is currently in the New Orleans area temporarily executing recruiting duty as a familiar face and story as part of the Hometown Recruiting Assistance Program (HRAP).



“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve my country in the United States Army, I love being an Infantryman and I am looking forward to making this a career,” Doyle said. “I’m ready and eager to start my first assignment at Fort Bliss and make my family proud.”

Doyle has achieved professional success which Army leadership recognizes through his promotion in rank.



“He has been a great asset to our team as an HRAP and now is ready for promotion in rank,” Capt. Matthew Gimenez, New Orleans Recruiting Company Commander, said. “We coordinated for our Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Adam Marsh, to come down and promote a fellow Infantryman.”



Marsh is an Infantry Officer who initially enlisted—like Doyle—as an Infantryman (11B) will preside over the ceremony.



The ceremony is open to the public.



For more information and/or to coordinate an interview contact our office, or Capt. Matthew Gimenez at matthew.c.gimenez.mil@army.mil or (717)-304-6143.

About us: U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, Baton Rouge is responsible for all Army recruiting in Louisiana, Mississippi, and western Tennessee. Our 330-member field recruiting force is organized into eight recruiting companies with 45 recruiting stations, and we cover approximately 103,874 square miles of territory while searching for America’s best volunteers who will enable the Army to win a complex world.