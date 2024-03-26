Huntsville Center deputy commander retiring

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Since June 2022, Lt. Col. Dan Segura has served as U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville (Huntsville Center) deputy commander, supporting the overall mission of the organization, and ensuring the effectiveness of the employees and resources.



Segura is retiring after more than two-and-a-half decades of service to the Army and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



Originally from Virginia, Segura graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1996 and was commissioned in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



Over the years, his many assignments were diverse, yet often typical for an Army engineer.



He was assigned to 9th Engineer Battalion in Schweinfurt, Germany. He was a Combat Engineer Platoon Leader in Bosnia and Company Executive Officer in Kosovo. He was commander of the 63rd Engineer Combat Support Equipment Company at Fort Benning, Georgia, and Battalion Executive Officer for the 19th Engineer Battalion at Fort Knox, Kentucky.



He saw multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

As his duties as a combat engineer were fulfilled and he gained rank, his career turned to USACE where he served as Chief of Operations for the Pacific Ocean Division and the Deputy Commander for the Honolulu District. He also served as Deputy Commander of Rock Island District and Japan District.



Prior to his assignment at Huntsville Center, he was NATO Exercise Planner for the Rapid Reaction Corps, in Lille, France.

However, Segura said his last assignment was just as intriguing as his NATO assignment.



“Prior to my assignment, my knowledge of Huntsville Center was limited. In my prior USACE assignments (Honolulu, Rock Island and Japan), I heard about Huntsville Center and some of their contributions, but not in any detail,” Segura said.



Two years later, the Huntsville Center mission is no longer foreign to Segura.



“There is so much that makes Huntsville Center unique. We have a very talented workforce with specialized skills working very unique mission sets on a global level,” he said.



Segura’s priority as deputy commander was to provide a positive leadership to the entire workforce including our offsite locations as well as to enable the support staff to be more efficient.



“The most challenging aspect of the deputy position is allowing the office chiefs to run their programs and standing by to provide resources without micromanaging,” he said.



Segura said the support he received from everyone at the Center made his job easier.



“All of the support office chiefs are true professionals that understand what is needed to keep this command moving forward,” he said.

However, Segura said there is one group of people without whom he couldn’t have done his job as effectively.



“The Executive Office led by Martha Cook does an amazing job keeping the Center’s leadership resourced to do their jobs,” Segura said.



For the next deputy commander assigned to Huntsville Center (Laura Beth Quick will act as interim deputy commander until the new deputy receives assignment), Segura has words of advice.



“Support the staff and learn where you can contribute to their successes,” he said.

After he hangs up the uniform, Segura and his family are relocating to Poland.

“I have accepted a civilian position at IMCOM-Poland working with their department of public works to improve our infrastructure as well as the quality of life to those assigned in Poland.”



Segura said he looks forward to the new chapter of his life, but he will also look back at his time at Huntsville Center and his uniformed career with pride.



“I feel very lucky to have been a part of the Army family for so long,” he said.



“ I have really enjoyed my time here in Huntsville. This is an outstanding organization, and the people here are friendly and professional. I will really miss the people that make this place special.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 10:52 Story ID: 467474 Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Huntsville Center deputy commander retiring, by William Farrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.