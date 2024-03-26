Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Huntsville Center deputy commander retiring

    Huntsville Center deputy commander retiring

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by William Farrow 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    Lt. COl. Dan Segura is retiring after more than two-and-a-half decades of service to the Army and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 10:52
    Photo ID: 8315805
    VIRIN: 240126-A-QY194-1001
    Resolution: 5906x4480
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Huntsville Center deputy commander retiring, by William Farrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Huntsville Center deputy commander retiring

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    retirement
    USAC
    l Huntsville Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT