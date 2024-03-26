Huntsville Center deputy commander retiring

Lt. COl. Dan Segura is retiring after more than two-and-a-half decades of service to the Army and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 10:52
|Photo ID:
|8315805
|VIRIN:
|240126-A-QY194-1001
|Resolution:
|5906x4480
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
