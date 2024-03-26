Meet Naval History and Heritage Command Authors at Sea Air Space 2024

Photo By Monica Mccoy | Outreach card for Naval History and Heritage Command's online publications. NHHC...... read more read more Photo By Monica Mccoy | Outreach card for Naval History and Heritage Command's online publications. NHHC publications explore topics relevant to today's environment and provide valuable lessons learned to operational leaders. NHHC authors will be available to discuss their recent publications during “Meet-the-Author” windows in NHHC’s exhibit booth (#3129, Maryland Room) during Sea Air Space 2024. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON NAVY YARD – Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC) authors will be available to discuss their recent publications during “Meet-the-Author” windows in NHHC’s exhibit booth (#3129, Maryland Room) during Sea Air Space 2024, the Navy League's global maritime exposition at the Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, April. 8-10.



This year’s booth will also feature select NHHC educational pieces and a 1:48 scale model of the Revolutionary War Sloop Providence from the Navy’s Curator of Ship Models.



NHHC publications explore topics relevant to today's environment and provide valuable lessons learned to operational leaders. Reservations for “Meet-the-Author” sessions are not required. Author availability times are subject to change, and any updates will be listed in the booth. Copies of the publication discussed will be on hand for reference during the discussions and are available as free digital downloads on NHHC’s website at www.history.navy.mil/research/publications.



MONDAY – APRIL 8



10-11 a.m. Emily Abdow – The Boxer Rebellion: Bluejackets and Marines in China, 1900-1901



ABOUT THE BOOK: In the summer of 1900, foreign diplomats living in Beijing’s Legation Quarter were besieged by Chinese imperial soldiers and “Boxers,” members of a secret society determined to rid China of foreign influence. Defending the Legation Quarter was a small international guard that included 56 American sailors and marines. To survive, the Americans communicated with their foreign allies via hand signals, improvised as food supplies and artillery dwindled, and fought fiercely despite nearly impossible odds. The conflict was the U.S. military’s first taste of coalition warfare on a global stage and its first time meeting China on the battlefield. This monograph, authored by NHHC writer-editor Emily Abdow, tracks the critical role of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps in the defense of the Legation Quarter and the campaign that led to its relief.



1:30-2:30 p.m. Guy Nasuti – On the Verge of Breaking Down Completely: Surviving the Kamikaze Off Okinawa, 1945



ABOUT THE BOOK: During the Battle of Okinawa (1 April–22 June 1945), American sailors confronted their most destructive enemy of the Pacific War: the kamikaze of the Imperial Japanese Special Attack Corps. Over the course of what quickly became the deadliest engagement ever fought by the U.S. Navy, American naval officers and their crews developed new tactics to counter the brutal onslaught of a suicidal enemy whose sole purpose was to demoralize the U.S. fleet and inflict as many casualties as possible. Drawing on the accounts of enlisted sailors, this study written by NHHC historian Guy Nasuti sheds new light on the desperate struggle off Okinawa and provides fresh insight into the terrifying ordeal of men under the relentless assault of suicide attacks.



TUESDAY – APRIL 9



1-2 p.m. Peter Luebke – Contested Logistics: Sustaining the Pacific War



ABOUT THE BOOK: Written by NHHC historians Peter Luebke, Timothy Francis and Heather Haley, Contested Logistics describes how the U.S. Navy dealt with logistics during World War II in the Pacific. Bereft of practical experience at projecting such a large force at such distance, the Navy had to learn and create logistics as it went. This NHHC publication describes the struggle to supply the Pacific fleet in the early days of World War II, the later successes in creating an integrated logistics system, and how the Navy attempted to institutionalize lessons learned.



NHHC, located at the Washington Navy Yard, is responsible for preserving, analyzing, and disseminating U.S. naval history and heritage. It provides the knowledge foundation for the Navy by maintaining historically relevant resources and products that reflect the Navy's unique and enduring contributions through our nation's history and supports the fleet by assisting with and delivering professional research, analysis, and interpretive services. NHHC comprises many activities, including the Navy Department Library, the Navy Operational Archives, the Navy art and artifact collections, underwater archeology, Navy histories, 10 museums, USS Constitution repair facility, and the historic ship Nautilus.



--NHHC--



Note to Media: For more information, contact Naval History and Heritage Command Public Affairs at 202-433-7880 or nhhc_publicaffairs@us.navy.mil.