    Meet Naval History & Heritage Command Authors at Sea Air Space 2024

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Monica Mccoy 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    Outreach card for Naval History and Heritage Command's online publications. NHHC publications explore topics relevant to today's environment and provide valuable lessons learned to operational leaders. NHHC authors will be available to discuss their recent publications during “Meet-the-Author” windows in NHHC’s exhibit booth (#3129, Maryland Room) during Sea Air Space 2024.

    Meet Naval History and Heritage Command Authors at Sea Air Space 2024

