Meet Naval History & Heritage Command Authors at Sea Air Space 2024

Outreach card for Naval History and Heritage Command's online publications. NHHC publications explore topics relevant to today's environment and provide valuable lessons learned to operational leaders. NHHC authors will be available to discuss their recent publications during “Meet-the-Author” windows in NHHC’s exhibit booth (#3129, Maryland Room) during Sea Air Space 2024.

