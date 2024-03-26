DESRON 15 Selects Candidates for Junior Officer Shiphandler of the Year Award

YOKOSUKA, Japan. – Lt. j.g. Jeremy Douglass, navigator aboard USS Milius (DDG 69), and Lt. j.g. Forest Wan, communications officer aboard USS Howard (DDG 83), were both selected as Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 Junior Officer Shiphandlers (JOSH) of the Year, March 28th.



“I am thrilled to receive this recognition,” said Douglass. “Shiphandling is a foundational skill for all in this profession, and it is absolutely necessary to prepare for any future conflict. I am proud to represent not only Milius but also the broader DESRON family.”



Douglass and Wan represented their respective ships in the DESRON 15 competition throughout March. Following a rigorous selection process, they emerged victorious among their peers from various amphibious warships, earning the opportunity to vie for top honors in the competition.



“This accolade is a testament to the training I’ve received,” said Wan. “Forward-deployed destroyers have ample opportunity to implement their training, and the hard work that the Howard team and I have put in has paid off.”



Additionally, Wan and Douglass were classmates together in 14th company during their time at the United States Naval Academy.



Throughout the competition, Douglass and Wan were evaluated across spectrum of seamanship and shiphanding criteria including command presence, judgement, technical knowledge, and precision. Tasks ranged from getting the ship underway from a pier, setting up for and approaching a replenishment at sea, executing quick and efficient man overboard procedures, and backing the ship down into a congested pier, ultimately mooring utilizing only one tug and their shiphandling skills. Both officers distinguished themselves as masters of their ships, earning commendations for their commanding presence, expertise, and poised execution.



“Both officers performed exceptionally in all phases of the assessment, and their grasp of shiphandling was impressive,” said Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, DESRON 15. “These officers set the standard for shiphandling along the waterfront and remind us the importance of ensuring readiness across the fleet. We wish them both luck as they progress further in the competition and represent destroyers forward-deployed to Japan in Navy-wide competitions.”



Following this recognition, both Douglass and Wan will compete for the Commander, Naval Surface Force Pacific award for excellence in shiphandling.



Milius and Howard are forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 02:42 Story ID: 467449 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DESRON 15 Selects Candidates for Junior Officer Shiphandler of the Year Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.