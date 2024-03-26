240331-N-CV021-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 31, 2024) Lt. j.g. Forest Wan, from Ocean City, New Jersey, stands watch on the bridge wing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during a counter unmanned aerial surveillance exercise in the Philippine Sea, March 31. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a counter unmanned aerial surveillance exercise in the Philippine Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.