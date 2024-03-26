Women’s History Month: USAMMDA support team member takes pride in “a job well done”

Photo By Cameron Parks | Jenny Dixon, an executive administrative assistant with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Parks | Jenny Dixon, an executive administrative assistant with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, brings a wealth of organizational skills and enthusiasm to her role. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for supporting her team, Dixon ensures the smooth operation of daily tasks and contributes to the success of USAMMDA's vital mission. Inspired by the dynamic leadership of her female colleagues, Dixon embraces the collaborative spirit and looks forward to furthering her education as she continues to excel in her career. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released) see less | View Image Page

Women have a rich history in the U.S. military since before the nation's founding. During Women's History Month, we are highlighting women across the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) and the contributions they make each day to the Army's medical development and sustainment missions.



A typical day for executive administrative assistant Jenny Dixon is anything but ordinary. One minute, she’s running the regular Monday meeting for her team; the next, she’s managing calendars, preparing correspondence, making travel arrangements, or performing any of the other myriad tasks required to keep her office running smoothly.



Dixon is a contractor working to support the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity at Fort Detrick, Maryland. USAMMDA, the Defense Department’s advanced developer for medical products that enhance Warfighter health and readiness, has several Project Management Offices with specific focus areas.



The Warfighter Expeditionary Medicine and Treatment PMO, where Dixon works, is charged with developing and fielding medical devices, drugs, and biologics that are approved or cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Their wide-ranging portfolio includes burn and hemorrhage control, medical monitoring and imaging, and field-forward oxygen capabilities, to name a few.



Dixon, a Maryland native, is one of the newer members of the USAMMDA organization, having come on board just nine months ago. However, she is already enjoying the WEMT working environment, headed by two dynamic female leaders—acting project manager Caitlyn Felkoski and her deputy, Nita Grimsley.



“The way women think and the things they do to solve problems…make the work environment better for all of us,” she commented. “We have a great team and an important mission, and I enjoy the atmosphere of teamwork.”



Dixon is eyeing a return to college to finish her undergraduate degree. From there, she hopes to pursue additional degrees and certifications as her career plans take shape.



As the person who keeps track of everyone in the office, from supporting her PMO leadership to managing the in-processing of new hires, Dixon has a lot to juggle—and she wouldn’t have it any other way.



“As a systematic and organized person, I enjoy having a timeline to accomplish tasks,” she said. “A job well done feels good.”