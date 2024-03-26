Jenny Dixon, an executive administrative assistant with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, brings a wealth of organizational skills and enthusiasm to her role. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for supporting her team, Dixon ensures the smooth operation of daily tasks and contributes to the success of USAMMDA's vital mission. Inspired by the dynamic leadership of her female colleagues, Dixon embraces the collaborative spirit and looks forward to furthering her education as she continues to excel in her career. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 16:52 Photo ID: 8314169 VIRIN: 240329-A-XH454-1005 Resolution: 2829x1886 Size: 2.04 MB Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women’s History Month: USAMMDA support team member takes pride in “a job well done”, by Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.