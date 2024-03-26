Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s History Month: USAMMDA support team member takes pride in “a job well done”

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Cameron Parks 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    Jenny Dixon, an executive administrative assistant with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, brings a wealth of organizational skills and enthusiasm to her role. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for supporting her team, Dixon ensures the smooth operation of daily tasks and contributes to the success of USAMMDA's vital mission. Inspired by the dynamic leadership of her female colleagues, Dixon embraces the collaborative spirit and looks forward to furthering her education as she continues to excel in her career. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

    This work, Women’s History Month: USAMMDA support team member takes pride in “a job well done”, by Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leaders
    Women’s History Month
    women
    U.S. Army
    modernization
    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity

