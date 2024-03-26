WBAMC provides medical support to Bataan March

White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico – William Beaumont Army Medical Center provided medical support to the 35th Annual Bataan Memorial Death March on March 16, 2024, throughout the 26.2-mile course at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.



About 40 volunteers from the Fort Bliss, Texas hospital joined other medical professionals from the local area, such as New Mexico State University emergency technician students, Holloman Air Force Base medical airmen, and members of the Border Regional Advisory Council, otherwise known as BorderRAC.



Lt. Col. Joseph Fisher, commander of McAfee Health and Dental Clinic, was made the medical director of all the medical support for the march.



“We got multiple agencies here today, supporting us,” said Fisher. “Collectively, we have over 400 people providing medical support.”



Each year, the small clinic located at the missile range is entrusted to plan, coordinate, and execute the medical support mission, to include all the logistical support needed to provide medical attention to all the marchers who step out and challenge the course in honor of the heroic Service Members who defended the Philippine Islands during World War II, sacrificing their freedom, health, and, in many cases, their very lives.



“Prior to the event, we had rehearsals and logistical coordination that happened up to six months prior,” said Fisher.



Sgt. 1st Class Ernestine Koroma, McAfee Clinic senior enlisted advisor, ensured that medical supplies were delivered to all medical tents throughout the course. “So far, the weather was in our favor, no rain,” said Koroma. Although the day started out cold and windy, the roads were dry and easy to drive and navigate throughout the desert terrain of the Army post.

Common injuries that volunteers treated throughout the course were blisters on feet, twisted ankles, and dehydration. According to Koroma, one marcher was medically air evacuated to a hospital in El Paso.



As much as 5,500 marchers themselves have their reasons for marching, each medical volunteer also had their reason for supporting the event.



“Volunteering is a great opportunity for medical students to get hands-on training,” said Koroma. “If you haven’t done it, you should do it. It honors a great amount of people who have roots here. This is a way to pay homage."



First Lt. Victoria Grimes, a nurse with WBAMC who normally works in the medical and surgical unit, was designated as the officer in charge of one of the medical tents, and it was also her first time volunteering for the march.



“I’m excited to be here, it’s a cool thing to be a part of,” said Grimes. “We showed up early, set up the tent, and briefed our volunteers of the expectations during the march.”



During the event, she was made aware of why so many medical professionals volunteered, as much as why so many people decide to march. “Just remembering what happened is important, and remember the sacrifices that were made,” she said.



“As an entire medical team, a lot goes into this, but truly, it's to keep the memory alive of the march,” said Fisher. “Our teams have been preparing for quite some time, but it’s all about keeping the memory alive. If you want to test yourself and be a part of something bigger than yourself, come on out. You will feel good about it.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 15:38 Story ID: 467404 Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US Hometown: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US Web Views: 26 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WBAMC provides medical support to Bataan March, by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.