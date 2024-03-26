Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WBAMC provides medical support to Bataan March [Image 2 of 3]

    WBAMC provides medical support to Bataan March

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Paulina Cervantes Delgadillo 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    Sgt. 1st Class Stanley Sobczynski, William Beaumont Army Medical Center medical support volunteer and medical tent officer in charge, speaks to other medical volunteers at the medical tent provided for the 35th annual Bataan Death March at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, March 16, 2024.

