Sgt. 1st Class Stanley Sobczynski, William Beaumont Army Medical Center medical support volunteer and medical tent officer in charge, speaks to other medical volunteers at the medical tent provided for the 35th annual Bataan Death March at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, March 16, 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 15:38 Photo ID: 8313916 VIRIN: 240316-A-OE179-1001 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 10.27 MB Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US Hometown: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WBAMC provides medical support to Bataan March [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Paulina Cervantes Delgadillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.