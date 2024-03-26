Naval Air Station North Island, Coronado – Production Controller, Mardon Pineda, trails edge flaps of an F/A-18 Super Hornet in Bldg. 94. FRCSW is the leading maintenance, repair and overhaul depot on the west coast providing premiere quality workmanship in support of our warfighters.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 13:57
|Story ID:
|467386
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND , CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FRCSW Artisans at Work, by Janina Lamoglia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
