FRCSW Artisans at Work

    Photo By Janina Lamoglia | Naval Air Station North Island, Coronado – Production Controller, Mardon Pineda,

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND , CA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Story by Janina Lamoglia 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Naval Air Station North Island, Coronado – Production Controller, Mardon Pineda, trails edge flaps of an F/A-18 Super Hornet in Bldg. 94. FRCSW is the leading maintenance, repair and overhaul depot on the west coast providing premiere quality workmanship in support of our warfighters.

