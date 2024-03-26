Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCSW Artisans at Work

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Janina Lamoglia 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Naval Air Station North Island, Coronado – Production Controller, Mardon Pineda, trails edge flaps of an F/A-18 Super Hornet in Bldg. 94. FRCSW is the leading maintenance, repair and overhaul depot on the west coast providing premiere quality workmanship in support of our warfighters.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 13:57
    Photo ID: 8313704
    VIRIN: 240329-D-MC995-8777
    Resolution: 2624x3936
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCSW Artisans at Work, by Janina Lamoglia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FRCSW

