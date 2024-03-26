FRCSW Artisans at Work

Naval Air Station North Island, Coronado – Production Controller, Mardon Pineda, trails edge flaps of an F/A-18 Super Hornet in Bldg. 94. FRCSW is the leading maintenance, repair and overhaul depot on the west coast providing premiere quality workmanship in support of our warfighters.

