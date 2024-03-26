NBHC Mayport’s Robert R. Ingram building celebrates 20 years of service, honors Medal of Honor recipient

Photo By Deidre Smith | (Pictured left to right) Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport Officer in Charge Cmdr....... read more read more Photo By Deidre Smith | (Pictured left to right) Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport Officer in Charge Cmdr. Ashlee Espiritu, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Steven Lord, Retired Hospital Corpsman and Medal of Honor recipient Robert Ingram, and Naval Hospital Jacksonville Director Capt. Sharon House cut a ceremonial cake at Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport, in recognition of the building’s 20th anniversary. see less | View Image Page

Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Mayport celebrated 20 years of service at its current location, Building 2104, March 28. It was established aboard Naval Station Mayport in 1943, at Building Nine, and was also located at Building One. The clinic’s namesake, Medal of Honor recipient Hospital Corpsman (retired) Robert R. Ingram was on hand for the ceremony.



“What amazes me is that 20 years ago, the powers that be knew what was going to be needed here at Mayport,” Ingram said. “The future of the base was at hand and relatively small, as in ships, and it’s much bigger now.”



Naval Hospital Jacksonville Director Capt. Sharon House recounted parts of Ingram’s citation from his award.



“From 4 p.m. to sunset, Petty Officer Ingram pushed, pulled and doctored his Marines – I can’t imagine how this felt or how he felt seeing his friends and fellow service men injured,” House said. “I am incredibly proud to have you here today, and it makes this event even more special to have you in attendance.”



NBHC Mayport Officer-In-Charge Cmdr. Ashley Espiritu mentioned in her remarks the small amount of history the clinic has seen in just the past 20 years.



“This building has weathered its fair share of mother nature’s great storms such as Hurricane Irma, Ian and Nicole just to name a few,” she said. “Staffing has fluctuated like the tides that the world’s greatest Navy calls home. We’ve seen ships come and go, but this beautiful facility has provided a shining beacon of outstanding medical and dental care.”



The ceremony was commemorated by a time capsule containing a coin designed for the event and asked for items from the audience. Service members offered up small uniform items, while civilian employees added personal effects. House then took time to address NBHC Mayport staff and remind them of the importance of the services they provide for the U.S. Navy.



“While we are not currently serving on the front line, make no mistake, you are absolutely essential to our nation’s safety,” House said. “To our military, civilians and contractors, what you do matters.”



The date of the ceremony held significance because it was also the same date Ingram took fire while treating wounded comrades. Ingram also spoke about the importance of the corpsman job.



“If you serve with the Marine Corps, you’ll find yourself with around 35-40 people you are directly responsible for, and you become brothers with these people,” Ingram said. “You have to put your heart into it – that’s the key. It was about me taking care of troops to the best of my ability.”