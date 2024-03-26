Baker Takes Over as New SRU First Sergeant

Photo By Justin Moeller | The Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit held their Company Change of Responsibility...... read more read more Photo By Justin Moeller | The Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit held their Company Change of Responsibility ceremony where 1st Sgt. Adam Holmgren passed the guidon to 1st Sgt. Neil Baker. BACH and the SRU wish a warm welcome to 1st Sgt. Neil Baker as he steps into his new role, and heartfelt gratitude to 1st Sgt. Adam Holmgren for his dedicated service to the SRU and to his country as he prepares for his retirement. We wish you all the best on your next journey! see less | View Image Page

Fort Campbell, KY— The only thing constant in the military is change. The Soldier Recovery Unit Detachment held a Change of Responsibility for incoming 1st Sgt. Neil Baker March 22, 2024, and outgoing 1st Sgt. Adam Holmgren at the SRU Battalion headquarters.



It was only a few hours after the ceremony, at the company close out formation, that Baker addressed the Soldiers currently assigned to the SRU. He reminded everyone in formation that they are still Soldiers and despite any difficulties the staff and cadre were there to assist in their individual plans for transition back to Army or veteran life.



The ceremony day ended with the SRU sounding off with its motto, “Rise Up!”



Baker joined the Army February 2003 and attended Basic Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He went to Advanced Individual Training at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Virginia, where he was awarded the MOS 63W, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic. Fast forward to 2024, he is the newest Detachment First Sergeant for the Soldier Recovery Unit, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital.



“The biggest challenge to unique leadership positions, or any leadership position, is understanding the organization,” Baker said. “At times you may need to be empathetic, an active listener, or have a holistic understanding of the responsibility you are taking over.”



Baker is ready for this new challenge and is fond of saying he’s not ready to hang it all up just yet.



“I have a direct leadership style and have to take the time to look at the systems, processes, and population for everything to work together and make the organization successful,” Baker said.



The day of changing responsibility can limit the amount of time a new leader has to address staff and Soldiers under their care. Proven, effective leaders that transition to the next assignment can leave a big hole that needs filled.



“I’ve heard nothing but good things about the staff of the SRU. They truly care about the Soldiers’ and cadre’s well-being. They are the continuity that is behind all the success at the SRU,” Baker said.



Baker further elaborated on the Soldiers and cadre. “For the Soldiers and cadre assigned to the SRU, remember that we are professionals and stewards of our profession no matter where you go or what you do. I will do my best that I maintain a standard and I expect everyone else to maintain standards and discipline also.”



According to Baker, success at the SRU is measured by ensuring the Soldiers in recovery are taken care of in their livelihood, pay, emotionally, spiritually, and physically. Every Soldier assigned to the SRU has an individual treatment plan and not all of them have the same end goals.



It’s important to remember that leaders are more than the bios listed in a program. Baker volunteers with MWR and USO across Fort Campbell, another reason Holmgren is confident with Baker as his replacement.



“He’s the right man for the job,” said Holmgren, having nothing but high praise for Baker during his speech at the change of responsibility. “I’m happy to hand something like this off to you and I know you’ll do great.”



The SRU continues its mission aiding the wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers with over 200 assigned Soldiers in recovery across a seven-state geographic area. Baker continues the tradition of “Raise the Standard, Be the Standard” pushing the mission forward and providing excellence through leadership.



U.S. Army Story By: Staff Sgt. John Howard