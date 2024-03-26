Baker Takes Over as New SRU First Sergeant

The Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit held their Company Change of Responsibility ceremony where 1st Sgt. Adam Holmgren passed the guidon to 1st Sgt. Neil Baker. BACH and the SRU wish a warm welcome to 1st Sgt. Neil Baker as he steps into his new role, and heartfelt gratitude to 1st Sgt. Adam Holmgren for his dedicated service to the SRU and to his country as he prepares for his retirement. We wish you all the best on your next journey!

